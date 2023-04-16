The company is upping the quality of AI production, using a combination of 360 and PTZ cameras

Vislink’s Mobile Viewpoint brand has overhauled the image quality of AI-driven automated sports production through the introduction of PTZ cameras.

During NAB 2023, the company showcased several examples of AI being used to automate the live production of images from a Velodrome, Greyhound race track, Baseball match and American football game, demonstrating how it is able to film sharp, clear images from any part of the track or pitch.

Rather than relying on just a 360 camera to track and follow the action on the field and capture the live images, as is typically the setup for automated live production, Mobile Viewpoint’s system sees PTZ cameras being controlled by the 360 camera to zoom into the action and capture a much better defined, clear image of what’s going on.

The quality difference from the PTZ cameras compared to the 360 camera, especially when filming action taking place quite far away from the 360 camera, was striking, really ramping up the overall quality of the production, aligning it much more closely to a crewed production.

Mobile Viewpoint used Lumens PTZ cameras for the demo at NAB 2023, but managing director Michel Bais told Broadcast Sport that Mobile Viewpoint is looking to develop its own camera heads for the cameras, to help handle the speed of operation required to work effectively in an automated production environment.

Bais also said the company was pitching its AI production at broadcast productions, rather than just as a means for clubs to capture content from lower tier sports events.