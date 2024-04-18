The company is supplying a wide range of production kit for the Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) host broadcaster

Panasonic announced at NAB 2024 that it will supply a wide range of kit for the Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) host broadcast of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

The kit list includes professional displays, broadcast production equipment and projection systems. These will be used for the production of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 (26 July-11 August), and the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games (28 August- 8 September).

Panasonic will collaborate closely with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Paris organising committee for the Olympic Games, and the OBS to provide support for event operations. Its IT/IP platform KAIROS will deliver video content to large LED screens at almost all competition venues (26 in total), simplifying workflows and streamlining operations by producing content for up to three venues via a single KAIROS Core.

Enhancing sustainability, remote cameras will be installed in all 29 press rooms, and translation services will be provided from remote locations, reducing the need for travel.

Panasonic is supplying for the largest ever projector deployment in competition venues at the Olympic and Paralympic Games. It plans to install 130 laser projectors, including the world’s smallest and lightest projector.

Panasonic’s recently unveiled Remotely Managed Service will enable operators to manage and monitor large-scale multi-projection systems via the cloud and address potential image misalignment (caused by factors such as vibration) without being present on the site.

Panasonic has been providing AV equipment and services to the Olympic and Paralympic Games for over 30 years, starting in Barcelona 1992.