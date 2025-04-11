The browser-based system enables one operator to control an entire production, including switching, replay, graphics, and audio

Grass Valley used NAB 2025 to showcase its Sport Producer X and Event Producer X products, which enable a single user to control switching, replay, graphics, and audio.

Sport Producer X makes professional multi-camera and replay production viable for lower-tier sports, esports, and remote coverage.

Meanwhile, Event Producer X is aimed at corporate events, education, concerts and news with broadcast-quality results, without the need for a full crew.

Greg Huttie, VP Production Switchers and Live Production at Grass Valley, said: “No other event production tools match this level of efficiency, power, and creative control. Delivering precision, power, and performance, Event Producer X and Sport Producer X enable unrivaled creative control and efficiency to bring every production to life. The solutions being showcased on our NAB Show booth underline exactly why Grass Valley remains at the forefront of production innovation in media and entertainment, providing the industry’s most advanced tools for seamless live event coverage of the highest possible quality.”

Sports Producer X is powered by Grass Valley’s AMPP ecosystem (a virtualised, open media production platform) and provides a gesture-based, cloud-native production platform that makes it possible for a single operator to manage an entire sports broadcast from anywhere.

It includes real-time replay, dynamic graphics, and an intuitive interface, it streamlines workflows, reduces production costs, and delivers high-quality, immersive content, says Grass Valley.

Sports Producer X is accessible from any internet-connected device and unifies all elements into a low-latency interface.

Whether on-site or remote, a single operator can control every aspect of the broadcast with minimal latency, making it ideal for fast-paced sports events.

The platform’s integration within AMPP means complex tasks like replays, graphics, and live storytelling can all be managed at a fraction of the traditional cost, says Grass Valley.