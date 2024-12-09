The event features French basketball influencers Bastien Fontanieu and Alexandre Martin of TrashTalk, and will live stream on Twitch and YouTube

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has unveiled interactive celebrity game, NBA Paris Jam, presented by Revolut.

It will be held on Friday, 24 January, in conjunction with The NBA Paris Games 2025, presented by Tissot, which will feature the Indiana Pacers and the San Antonio Spurs playing two regular-season games at the Accor Arena on Thursday, 23 January and Saturday, 25 January, 2025.

NBA Paris Jam will be hosted by French basketball influencers Bastien Fontanieu and Alexandre Martin of TrashTalk.

The event focuses on the convergence of the NBA and the music, fashion and entertainment that surround today’s game, through a series of basketball games and competitions featuring NBA Legends Jalen Rose and Joakim Noah, celebrities, athletes and influencers who will be coached by French racing driver Esteban Ocon and French judo icon Teddy Riner.

It will also feature DJ sets, fan giveaways, and a live musical performance.

NBA Paris Jam will live stream on the NBA’s Twitch and YouTube channels. Fans in attendance and watching online will be able to vote for their most-valued-player (MVP), change the rules of the game and more by scanning a QR code and signing in with an NBA ID.

Sharon Fuller, NBA Europe and Middle East associate vice president, head of content and social media, said: “We’re excited to offer fans in France and visiting from abroad additional opportunities to engage with the NBA while the Pacers and Spurs are in Paris. The debut of NBA Paris Jam presented by Revolut will allow fans to participate in an interactive celebration of basketball, the NBA and popular culture.”

Antoine Le Nel, Chief Growth & Marketing Officer at Revolut, added: “We’re proud to deepen our collaboration with the NBA through the NBA Paris Jam. This event brings together global icons like Esteban Ocon and Teddy Riner for an epic celebrity showdown, merging the worlds of sports and entertainment to create moments that will truly resonate with fans. As always, Revolut customers will enjoy exclusive benefits, including priority access to the ticket presale, reinforcing our commitment to delivering experiences that transcend traditional banking. Together with the NBA, we’re bringing fans closer to the action and excitement they love.”