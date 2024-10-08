The all-star film promotes the new NBA season, which begins on Tuesday, 22 October

The NBA has debuted its 2024-25 season tip-off brand campaign, The Tip-Off.

The short-film, which is now streaming across the NBA’s social platforms and on the NBA App, features two-time NBA champion and six-time NBA All-Star Kawhi Leonard and two-time NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards.

They are joined in the center circle by three-time NBA All-Star Bam Adebayo, five-time NBA All-Star Luka Dončić, reigning NBA champion and five-time NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum, and 2023-24 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama as they compete to be the first to get their hands on the ball to begin the season.

The Tip-Off centres on players, celebrities, creators and fans rushing the court to get their hands on the ball to tip off the season.

As the cast of star players debate who will get the ball first, the likes of Kelly Rowland, Drew Afualo and Kai Cenat, scramble to get to midcourt before Denver Nuggets mascot Rocky soars above the crowd to deliver the game ball to the referee, who tosses the ball up.

The full cast includes: Three-time NBA All-Star Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)

Five-time NBA All-Star Luka Dončić (Dallas Mavericks)

Two-time NBA All-Star Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Two-time NBA champion and six-time NBA All-Star Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers)

Reigning NBA champion and five-time NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

2023-24 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)

Influencer, podcaster and New York Times bestselling author Drew Afualo

Streamer Kai Cenat

GRAMMY Award-winning artist Kelly Rowland

Denver Nuggets Mascot Rocky

The campaign was directed by Mike Warzin and produced in collaboration with Translation. As well as the streaming spot, out-of-home, digital, social and audio assets will also be created from the film.

The regular NBA season begins on Tuesday, 22 October.