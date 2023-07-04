The increased resolution and increased colour depth will be provided for all Centre Court and No.1 Court matches, along with 5.1 sound

NEP and Wimbledon host broadcaster, Wimbledon Broadcast Services (WBS) have partnered to produce more UHD and HDR content from the championship, compared to previous years.

Broadcast rights holders around the world can now showcase every match from Centre Court and No.1 Court in UHD-HDR with immersive 5.1 Sound.

The 16 other courts will continue to be available in either 1080p HDR or 1080p SDR.

Initial planning for the expanded offering began more than a year ago with NEP UK’s technical projects and engineering teams working closely with Wimbledon broadcast technical manager, James Muir, to design a custom-built workflow, which underwent real-world testing in March.

Sam Broadfoot, technical project manager, NEP UK, said: “We’re incredibly proud of our successful partnership with Wimbledon Broadcast Services and we’re excited to continue to deliver the very best broadcast technology, solutions and resources to their teams as they bring The Championships 2023 to life. Together, we’re moving the technology forward, now covering all of the action from the two most visible courts in Ultra-High-Definition and High Dynamic Range, giving rights holders around the world more opportunities to bring additional high quality viewing experiences to their global audiences.”

NEP is providing broadcast facilities and OB trucks, specialty camera systems, connectivity, media asset management, live display and other broadcast services supporting the world feed for Wimbledon 2023.

The cameras include the AI-driven automatic camera system, Tr-Ace, which is capturing action on seven of the 18 courts in 1080p SDR. The AI cameras use image recognition and LIDAR technologies to automatically track players on the court, meaning just one singular operator can control and manage the full camera system.

NEP’s kit list for the event also includes 36 EVS VIA machines, 58 host Sony cameras, 28 specialty cameras, 150 talkback panels and over 90 km of cable. More than 300 broadcast engineers, technicians and crew members are onsite supporting the host broadcast and other rights holders.