Netflix has stopped production on tennis docuseries Break Point, according to reports.

The Times has revealed that production has stopped, and may only resume if viewing figures for its second series suddenly improve. The second series was released in January, marking the beginning of a busy year of behind-the-scenes docuseries for production company Box To Box. Broadcast Sport spoke to Box To Box’s head of factual and sport Warren Smith about this earlier this year.

Break Point featured the likes of Nick Kyrgios and Coco Gauff, and also documented Aryna Sabalenka’s rise to no.1 in the world. However, it was unable to feature some household names, such as Novak Djokovic, and, according to the report, Box To Box were frustrated by the hoop-jumping needed to access the sport’s biggest stars, and need to get approval from agents to film or speak with players.

There was also frustration from viewers that it hadn’t mentioned stories such as Alexander Zverev’s domestic violence allegations.

Box To Box produces a number of behind-the-scenes docuseries for Netflix, including ones based around the Six Nations, Tour de France, and golf - as well as F1: Drive To Survive, which played a large part in originally popularising the format.