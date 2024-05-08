F1 Academy has teamed up with production house Hello Sunshine to make a docuseries that will launch globally on Netflix in 2025.

The series promises to give fans “exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to the all-women driving category, highlighting the drama of the races, as well as the personal stories and high stakes for the drivers, their teams, sponsors, and families involved”.

The 2024 season of F1 Academy is broadcast in 160+ territories and streamed live on F1 Academy’s YouTube and X channels and via F1TV.

Hello Sunshine is helmed by Reese Witherspoon and works on content that “puts women at the center of every story it creates, celebrates and discovers”.

Susie Wolff, MBE, managing director of F1 Academy, said: “We want to be the rocket fuel that drives female participation in our sport, both on and off the track. To have the F1 Academy docuseries launch globally with Netflix is not just a huge step forward in visibility for our mission, but also a resounding statement about the momentum and demand for women’s sport. We want to inspire and empower the next generation of young women, and Netflix will open up F1 Academy to a global audience of existing and future fans.”

Reese Witherspoon, founder of Hello Sunshine, added: “We started Hello Sunshine to change the narrative for women, and Susie Wolff and F1 Academy are doing just that by creating new opportunities in the thrilling world of motorsport. As these dynamic and fearless drivers break barriers behind the wheel, we are excited to partner with Netflix to tell the stories of these powerhouse leaders. What we know is that when we put women at the center, people show up to watch.”