Olympic Broadcasting Services has launched Engineering The Future, a broadcasting engineering and telecommunications internship programme specifically designed for women.

The 24-week programme will see interns working on planning for the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympic Games, “actively” contributing to the project and working with experienced professionals and department managers to learn how to design, implement, and maintain the broadcast systems for the Games.

The interns will generate conceptual diagrams of the different projects within the broadcast engineering department; generate rack layouts, console layouts, and cable lists for the broadcast systems; assist in the installation, testing and troubleshooting of the broadcast equipment; document the work progress and report any issues or challenges; and learn and apply the best practices and standards of broadcast engineering including 2110, HDR, UHD, SRT, and more.

The internship will run from 10 January 2025 at the OBS offices in Madrid, Spain, and the schedule will be tailored to align with the academic commitments of the candidates and the needs of the broadcast engineering department. This will result in working for 10 hours per week, distributed either as two hours per day for five days, or as five hours per day for two days.

Applicants must be in the final year of a degree programme in broadcast engineering, telecommunications or a related field, have a strong academic record and interest in the area, have basic knowledge of broadcast systems, signal processing, networking, programming, and virtualisation, and speak fluent English.

To apply, interested applicants should send a resume and cover letter explaining their motivation and suitability to careers@obs.tv, with Engineering the Future – Candidate’s name as the subject. More information is available here.