Every match from the tournament (13-16 June) will be captured using AI-automated video

Pixellot has partnered with Tximist Foundation to broadcast all Tximist Cup matches from the upcoming tournament in Spain.

Every match from the tournament, held at Hondarribia and San Sebastian on 13-16 June will be broadcast.

The Tximist Cup featuries top-tier women’s academy teams, and the partnership with Pixellot enables it, for the first time in its eight-year history, to be broadcast live.

Pixellot will use Pixellot Air cameras to capture the action. The cameras utilise AI to automatically follow the action, produce and stream every match, ensuring high-quality, professional broadcasts and highlights without the need for human camera operators.

This tournament features 20 teams from U14 to U17, including clubs such as FC Barcelona, Olympique Lyon, VfL Wolfsburg, Real Sociedad SAD and FC Twente.

Aintzane Encinas, president of Tximist Foundation, said: “We are very happy to partner with Pixellot for the live streaming of the Tximist Cup. This partnership will allow us to reach a wider audience and showcase the talent of the young players from the best football teams in the world.”

Luis Pinievsky, director of sales at Pixellot Iberia, added: “We are proud to partner with the Tximist Fundazioa to broadcast this prestigious women’s academy tournament for the first time. Our AI technology will help make this tournament’s best moments available for every fan and family member around the world. Together we will help bring the talent of women’s football to the world and allow everyone to enjoy the action of the game.”