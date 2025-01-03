Filming had already started on the Lorton-produced documentary, but was paused shortly after following a poor run of results

Plymouth Argyle FC has dropped a planned documentary about its relegation battle following the sudden departure of manager Wayne Rooney at the end of December.

The film was announced in November. It was being made by Lorton Entertainment (which had previously made Prime Video’s acclaimed 2022 documentary Rooney and ITV series Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story).

Filming had started on the documentary, but had already been paused after a particularly poor set of results. Lorton had so far shot footage at just two Championship matches before filming ground to a halt.

Rooney joined Plymouth as manager in May 2024 and has seen his team win just one of its last 14 matches. The team currently sits at the bottom of the Championship with just 19 points after 24 games so far this season.

The plan for the documentary was to go behind-the-scenes as the club battles relegation with Rooney at the helm.

Previous hugely successful documentaries, including Netflix’s Sunderland ’Til I Die and Disney+ series Welcome to Wrexham, have benefited both the clubs involved and the streaming services, raising the global profile of the clubs and bringing in sizeable audiences for the streamers.

A Plymouth documentary featuring Rooney would have likely attracted a large audience and a wealth of publicity.

Around the time the film was announced, Rooney was quoted in Plymouth Live as saying: “I think [the documentary] will be good for the club. I know there is big brands looking at it to take it, where that goes we will have to wait and see. I think for the club, financially certainly it will help, which is really important for us with where we are at, but also if I’m a fan of the club I think it’s something I would be really intrigued to watch. Obviously, you have to take everything into account and we felt the positives were way bigger than the negatives.”