Lawrence Duffy of Aurora Media Worldwide discusses his company’s approach to producing Formula E, Extreme E and the E1 Series

Lawrence Duffy, founder and CEO of Aurora Media Worldworld, talks to Broadcast Sport editorial director Jake Bickerton about the production of electric racing events.

Aurora produces Formula E, Extreme E and now also the E1 electric boat racing series.

The discussion during this long-form podcast focuses on the different approaches to covering electric racing, the need to make production sustainable and the future of electric motor sports.