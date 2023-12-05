Invaluable insights from execs at SailGP, the E1 World Championship, Aurora; and Extreme E about how to engage fans in a new sport

Building up a fan base for a new sport means navigating a complex maze of options to successfully distribute both live sports and on-demand insights and documentary content around the sport.

In each global territory, the content mix includes going D2C, utilising dedicated streaming sports platforms, free-to-air TV, pay-TV, social media platforms, YouTube, Twitch, fan-created content, and so on.

There’s no right or wrong way to do this, but certain combinations of rights deals bring proven results. This is demonstrated in this podcast episode, which features content specialists at new sports federations explaining how they have utilised different distribution channels to find and grow their audience.

The podcast includes Abner Aceves, Global Content Director at SailGP; Ria Walia, Marketing Manager at E1 World Championship; Laura Watts, Executive Producer at Aurora; and Ali Russell, Managing Director at Extreme E. It is moderated by Jake Bickerton, Editorial Director at Broadcast Sport.

The podcast is a recording of one of the well-received speaker sessions from the Broadcast Sport Summit held at Lord’s cricket ground on 1 November 2023.

You can listen to the Broadcast Sport Podcast series on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Podbean or most other leading podcast platforms.