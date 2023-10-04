Kahlen Macaulay, senior manager, international sports partnerships at Snapchat is our guest this week on the Broadcast Sport podcast

Kahlen Macaulay, senior manager, international sports partnerships at Snapchat joins the Broadcast Sport podcast to provide invaluable insight into sports content opportunities on Snapchat.

The visual messaging social media app is now 12 years old and focuses on bringing people together, providing “intimate connections with real friends”.

It reaches a user base of 400m people every day, the majority being Gen Z and Millennial audiences, with 90% of 13-24 year olds reached in 20+ countries.

Snapchat’s sports partnerships therefore serve the next generation of sports fans, through “communication, camera and content”.

It’s a very closed network – there are no followers, likes or public comments.

The sports content is varied, so for the Women’s World Cup, for example, Snapchatters could virtually try on team kits, watch match highlights, follow athlete content creators, and catch up with the latest news and views on the ‘Offside Special’ daily series.

In this podcast, Macaulay talks to Broadcast Sport editorial director Jake Bickerton about what’s different about Snapchat; how the company works with sports partners, athletes, clubs, federations and sports content makers; how to monetise content on Snapchat; and how to make the best content for the users of the app.