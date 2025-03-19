The alternative sports creator has added new sports and formats, many of which will be filmed in its new studio facilities

Alternative sports creator, Pro League Network, has revealed its Spring 2025 slate of shows, many of which will be produced from its newly created PLN studio facility.

PLN is increasing its emphasis on sports entertainment programming, focusing on key moments from the world of alternative sports and blending sports and comedy in new formats.

These include PLN Report, a magazine-style show that’s ‘SportsCenter meets Wide World of Sports’ highlighting the latest action from PLN’s network alongside bizarre and fascinating sports from the far reaches of the Internet. Segments include Will It Slap?, where pro slappers put everyday food to the “ultimate test”.

Another production is PLN Countdown, a sports studio preview show that introduces audiences to upcoming competitions and breaks down the storylines and betting lines.

PLN has also announced Replay Riot, a bimonthly comedy series revisiting fringe sports and PLN’s “wildest moments” in the eyes of up-and-coming comedians.

PLN creates a new type of sports entertainment that is purpose-built for wagering and digital-first audiences. It owns and operates its 16 sports brands, including CarJitsu Championship, SlapFIGHT Championship, Ultimate Tire Wrestling str33t and Putt Tour.

Its new entertainment shows will air on PLN channels, including YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, as well as Stadium and additional FAST channels to be announced.

PLN is in active talks with major distributors to launch its own 24/7 FAST channel, delivering live events, exclusive matchups and creator-driven content.

Much of the PLN Spring slate of programming will be filmed out of PLN’s new studio in Branson, Missouri.

The studio has nearly 5,000 of square feet of production space, including multi-sport layout capability and a studio show area.

The studio will also feature multiple content creation rooms for athlete series production and shoots, a training area for the PLN athletes and room for an intimate studio audience.

PLN Studio hosted its first competition in the new studio with SlapFIGHT Championship on 15 March, which aired exclusively on Stadium.

PLN has also launched a new website, which includes highlights from key moments in CarJitsu, including the takeover of Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon2, SlapFIGHT Championship, Putt Tour and str33t.

It also highlights the networks’ athletes through trading cards (pictured below), which provides key information like wins, losses, best finishes and more.

In addition to its expanding sports and entertainment programming, PLN will unveil a series of partnerships with digital creators, launching new sports programming catered to a digital native audience.