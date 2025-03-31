The partnership builds on a new set of tournament graphics Dizplai created for PSA that combine live match and tournament data

The Professional Squash Association (PSA) and sports graphics specialist Dizplai have agreed a multi-year partnership.

Last year, Dizplai created a new set of tournament graphics for PSA, combining live match and tournament data to provide more granular in-match statistics.

These two external data feeds are brought into Dizplai’s PSA Feed Service, which is installed on local hardware installed at tournament venues worldwide. This ensures a reliable feed of match data, even in remote locations where internet connection is less stable.

This complex launch, involving hardware, software and data feeds, establishes a whole new platform for the PSA’s graphics. It’s the first step on the journey towards more dynamic graphics that will reflect the true experience of the tournament, says Dizplai.

“Dizplai has created a stunning new graphics package for us to convey all the action from our global events. This partnership with Dizplai supports us in elevating our squash coverage, putting fan engagement and rich data at the heart of it,” says Lee Beachill, COO at the PSA.

“We are thrilled to be working with the Professional Squash Association at such an exciting time,” adds Ed Abis, CEO of Dizplai. “The PSA is committed to prioritising fan engagement and innovation, and this partnership will provide its passionate fans with a more interactive and immersive tournament experience. The collaboration reinforces Dizplai’s mission to build active and engaged communities for its clients, fostering a deeper connection between the sport, its fans, and partners, and driving both fan satisfaction and commercial value.”