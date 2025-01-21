The multi-year, multi-million-pound contract promises to “set a new standard for the horse racing and broader sports broadcasting industries”

RaceTech and BMC TV have teamed up to secure a multi-year, multi-million-pound contract with The Racing Partnership (TRP).

The collaboration focuses on media connectivity and remote production, which RaceTech and BMC says sets “a new standard for the horse racing and broader sports broadcasting industries”.

Technical facilities provider RaceTech supplies the outside broadcast and remote production facilities for the races, utilising its Raynes Park remote production facility and fleet of HD mobile control units and support vehicles.

RaceTech will serve as the hub for TRP’s transition to a fully remote production workflow, while BMC TV will provide the critical connectivity infrastructure required to link TRP’s racecourses and broadcast partners across the UK and globally.

John Bozza, CEO of RaceTech, said: “We are delighted to have secured this long-term contract with Arena Racing Company and are excited to transition them to our Raynes Park remote production facility. To ensure that we can offer the most advanced, complete, and reliable service, we have teamed up with BMC TV, who will be providing the contribution connectivity to TRP’s racecourses and distribution to their broadcast partners in the UK and overseas.

“All services will be monitored and controlled from a dedicated Master Control Room at Raynes Park. I am confident that this partnership will offer great value to TRP and provide significant opportunities to develop and deliver remote production solutions to a wider customer base and multitude of sports.”

David Meynell, CEO of BMC TV, added: “This is a fantastic contract win for BMC TV, alongside RaceTech, and we cannot wait to to get started. The partnership with RaceTech is significant and one that allows us to offer maximum value to our customers, with complete focus on the benefits that we can bring to the racing industry.

“We believe that we are best placed now to offer value to all UK, Irish, and overseas horse and greyhound racing, and we are confident that we will secure further contracts, continue to grow BMC TV, and become the go-to provider for remote services to the racing industry and other sporting events.”

Mark Kingston, director of media technology and production at TRP, said: “We are incredibly impressed with the advanced technological solutions that RaceTech and BMC TV have developed to support our horse racing operations. This partnership will not only enhance the quality and reliability of our broadcasts but also future proof our production capabilities.

“RaceTech’s innovation in remote production, combined with BMC TV’s exceptional connectivity services, provides us with a world-class solution that will support the business-critical services we provide to the betting industry and to domestic viewers of over 700 UK horse race fixtures per annum.”