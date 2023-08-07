Chelsea and England footballer Raheem Sterling has partnered with director Carly Cussen to launch creative production company Playmaker Films.

Playmaker Films will focus on branded content, advertising and music videos, and comes after Sterling and Cussen worked together on a number of projects in the past. Its in-house capabilities will include specialist strategy, creative and production functions, fronted by Royston Reeves, former head of strategy at Joe Media, and Kem Ekundayo - an international producer with a background working with influencers and musicians such as Anne-Marie, KSI and Popcaan.

Cussen has 15 years in the industry, directing videos for the likes of Ed Sheeran, Keke Palmer, Little Mix and Lil’ Baby, as well as working with brands such as Disney, Pretty Little Things and Samsung.

Sterling said: “Part of the day job involves a lot of time on sets at video shoots for brands. Over time I was more and more interested in what was going on behind the camera. I’d worked with Carly on a number of projects, for brands like Gillette and Samsung, and I started to ask her questions about different aspects of the process. When it came to starting my own production company, she was the obvious choice.

“We’ve got some great projects lined up, with some amazing brands and talent, including Clarks’ ‘Back To School’ campaign which was a lot of fun to create and shoot. I can’t wait for the world to see what we’ve got up our sleeves.”

Cussen added: “I knew Raheem was a natural performer on the pitch, but I didn’t know that he also had the talent in front of the camera as well. I loved working with him, and when he started to pop up behind the scenes as well, I knew he had a future on the other side of the camera.

“Playmaker Films is a truly collaborative endeavour between myself and Raheem, as well as the amazing people that perhaps don’t get a mention in the headlines. There’s a real buzz about the place, what we are trying to do and we have some exciting projects in the pipeline. I can’t wait to kick off.”