Video creation startup Reactoo has partnered with Staylive to enable content owners to more easily output live content programming.

Staylive works with INDYCAR, the International Gymnastics Federation, and is the distribution partner for Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe’s cycling and motorcycle events.

Reactoo Studio is used by Sky, Manchester City and Stats Perform to output studio and magazine style content through a cloud-based virtual studio solution.

Marc Williams, CEO Reactoo, commented: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the impact our new platform has had since its release earlier this year. Our goal has been to make the creation of professional quality content more accessible, flexible and cost effective and the ease by which anyone can incorporate their audience into the content is taking engagement to new levels.”

Matt Parker, CCO Staylive, adds: “Our relationship with Reactoo allows our dynamic and varied client base of leagues, federations and clubs to further increase audience engagement through the output of new live event content programming. Extending the season through the creative power the Reactoo Studio technology delivers, ensures that our broad client base is armed with additional services to create, inform and engage.”