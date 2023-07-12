Live coverage in the UK will be shown on ITV1, with up to 10 hours of live streaming available on goodwood.com.

This year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed is set to be watched by a record number of television viewers across the world, with over 200 countries set to broadcast action from the four-day event from 13-16 July.

Live coverage in the UK will be shown on ITV1 on Saturday (15 July) from 11.15-13.15, and Sunday (16 July) from 13.30-15.30, with up to 10 hours of live streaming available on goodwood.com.

There will also be a two-hour highlights programme on ITV4 on Monday 24 July from 19.00.

Coverage, which will be produced by Gravity Media, will also be shown live on other major broadcasters globally, including BeIn Media, Eurosport, SuperSport Africa, DAZN, Motorvision, EdgeSports, Dorna, Saudi Sports Channel, Dubai Media, Claro Sports Mexico and Astro Malaysia.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed was first held in 1993 and has become the world’s largest “automotive garden party”, with over 600 cars and motorcycles spanning the history of motoring and motorsport taking part.

Highlights include the Future Lab, Electric Avenue, Forest Rally Stage, Supercar Paddock, F1 Pit Lane presented by Sky, Drivers’ Club, GAS Arena and the Bonhams Cars Auction.

Sebastian Vettel will attend this year’s Festival of Speed on Saturday and Sunday, in a number of his own cars on the Goodwood Hill, including his ex-Nigel Mansell 1992 Williams FW14B and ex-Ayrton Senna 1993 McLaren MP4/8, all running on e-fuels.

Four current Formula 1 teams - McLaren Formula 1 Team, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 Team and Williams Racing - will attend the Festival of Speed. They will run and display their cars in the F1 Pit Lane presented by Sky.

Also at the event is MotoGP. Grand Prix motorcycles will make up the entirety of the 2023 Festival of Speed’s motorbike batch. The teams attending are: Aprilia Racing, CryptoDATA RNF MotoGPTM Team, Ducati Lenovo Team, GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, LCR Honda and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing.