The skaters were given access to the museum for one week to create a branded film for Red Bull, shot on Canon

A crew of skateboarders were given access to the Natural History Museum to skate among the museum’s 80 million artefacts, while being filmed by Canon cameras for a film for Red Bull.

Skatepark designer Joe Ciaglia, a host of Red Bull skaters including six-time X-Games Gold Medalist Leticia Bufoni, rising star Lore Bruggeman, and Argentina’s Aldana Bertran turned the museum into a skatepark for the project.

The museum’s prominent exhibitions including the Minerals Hall and the Hintze Hall, complete with Hope the whale, were transformed into skate-friendly areas overnight, with ramps and railings set up across the building.

One of the set pieces captured during the shoot was a ‘bullet-time’ moment where Red Bull skate athlete Leticia Bufoni kick-flipped over the skeleton of a Velociraptor.

This was achieved in conjunction with the team at technical production agency The Flash Pack via a rig of 64 Canon DSLRs. Content throughout the week was filmed on Canon EOS C500 Mark II, C300 Mark III, CR-N700, CR-N500, EOS R5, XF605 and PowerShot V10 cameras.

Part of the film crew included skater Margie Didal who live recorded on the XF605, focusing on on-the-ground action shots.

Director Caitlin Black at Cut Media, said: “It’s a dream come true to be able to film inside such an incredible location and to work with Canon to capture it all.”

Director of Photography, Kiefer Passey, said: “Working with the Canon ecosystem all together has been really good. The picture quality is unmatched, the colours are perfect – it just does the job when the job has to be done in that small amount of time.

“It’s been a really fun shoot because we’ve been able to focus on the creative with such a varied and amazing range of kit to achieve our vision.”

Red Bull skater Leticia Bufoni said: “It was a historic moment for the skate scene. We are used to being kicked out of museums or their grounds, but on this occasion the Natural History Museum allowed us to come inside and create a park around their stuff. They had obviously never had ramps in there so it was cool to create them all and skate this once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“I was pretty nervous skating around their artifacts. We were taking big risks to avoid damaging them. It was certainly one of the craziest nights of my life.”