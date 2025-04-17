The report covers standout campaigns from the top European football clubs and spotlights China’s social media platform, Douyin

Sports digital agency Mailman has released an in-depth report analysing the latest trends in football fan engagement, digital activations, and the evolving landscape of sports media across Asia.

The Red Card 2025: Asia Digital Performance Index provides a comprehensive look at how football clubs, leagues, and brands are leveraging innovative strategies to connect with fans in the region.

It includes standout campaigns from the top European football clubs in the past year, a spotlight on one of China’s leading social media platforms, Douyin, and a digital snapshot on key Asian markets, as well as a look back at the UEFA Euro 2024 championship and 2025 predictions.

Dominic Lytwyn, VP Social Digital at Mailman, an IMG company, said: “This report underscores the incredible potential of Asia’s football market. From innovative digital activations to the rise of platforms like Douyin, the region is at the forefront of shaping the future of sports fandom. Our insights aim to empower clubs, leagues, and brands to connect with fans in meaningful and impactful ways.