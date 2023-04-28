Gravity Media and Riot Games have brought in Rhona Keegan as service delivery manager at the latter’s remote broadcast centre in Dublin, Ireland.

The two companies have partnered on the centre, named Project Stryker, with Gravity providing “managed services” at the facility, which is used to remote produce Riot’s esports events. The pair are also working together to source remote production support specialists in a variety of roles at Project Stryker.

Keegan will be responsible for working across Riot Games’ esports broadcasts featuring championships and tournaments from titles League of Legends and Valorant. She will be a primary figure in the delivery of service to Riot Games, while also using a variety of data points for reporting to business stakeholders and the senior leadership team as part of performance and service measurements against set KPIs defined under their agreement.

Keegan has 15 years’ experience in the industry, working with the likes of WTFN Entertainment in Australia, Australian Broadcast Corporation, ITV Studios Australia, Prospero Productions and Vision Independent Productions.

Gravity Media managing director Ed Tischler said: “We are thrilled to have Rhona join our Gravity Media team. With Rhona’s impressive experience, we believe she will be a valuable asset and help us to continue growing and innovating the team’s work. We look forward to working and welcoming Rhona to our team.”

Keegan added: “I am excited to be joining the Gravity Media team at Riot Games and to be a part of such a talented team. I look forward to contributing my skills, working creatively, and collaborating with my colleagues to help lead the way in the esports industry.”