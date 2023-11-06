Watch the acceptance speeches from Rob and Lyndsey Burrow and Nasser Hussain below

Rob and Lyndsey Burrow and Nasser Hussain weren’t able to make it to the Broadcast Sport Awards 2023 at London Hilton on Park Lane last Thursday night (2 November 2023), so sent recorded acceptance speeches that were played out to the 600+ attendees at the gala Awards dinner.

The videos they recorded for the Broadcast Sport Awards 2023 are below.

Rob and Lyndsey Burrow’s acceptance speech for winning the Sports Documentary of the Year (Up To 60 Minutes) category for the film, Rob Burrow: Living With MND (BBC Breakfast). The judges said the film was an “utterly compelling and important documentary that was incredibly brave and inspiring”.

Nasser Hussain sent his message from India where he’s working on the Cricket World Cup. He won Sports Commentator of the Year for his work on The Ashes.