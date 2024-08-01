He joins the NEP Group company from iSportConnect, where he was CEO

NEP Group has taken on Sandy Case as the SVP of Sport in the company’s Creative Technology Group division.

Case will be based in London where he is tasked with growing the company’s global sports business, connecting Creative Technology Group with clients across the world.

He will report to Graham Andrews, global president for NEP Live Events and CEO of Creative Technology Group.

Creative Technology Group provides technology, project management, and operational support to the live events and systems integration markets.

Case has previously worked in finance, retail, consulting and sport. He began his career at Morgan Stanley, where he led one of the European trading desks. Transitioning from finance, he co-founded an independent retail business, before his passion for sports led him to collaborate with global brands including Nike, Channel 4, and the RFU to develop national grassroots sports programmes.

Prior to joining NEP Group, Case was CEO of iSportConnect, a private network of sports executives.

Graham Andrews, global president for NEP Live Events and CEO of Creative Technology Group, said: “We have a great sports business that goes back to the very start of the company. Our plan is now to build on what has been achieved and for this to become a truly global market sector for us. I am excited about Sandy joining our business and I know his experience in the world of sports will be very complementary to the skills we already have in our team. I am looking forward to working with him to develop this important part of our business.”

Case adds: “From my initial meeting with the senior team at Creative Technology, it was clear that the company possesses two key strengths: exceptional people and a world-class product. Firstly, there’s a team of smart and innovative individuals. Secondly, their world-class products/solutions are at the core of where I believe the future of sport and entertainment lies: emphasising the fan experience. With an impressive portfolio that includes the IOC, DP World Tour, Wimbledon/AELTC, LIV, NASCAR and UFC, I’m delighted to be joining the company and helping expand the global live events business.”