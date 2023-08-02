Aurora and Earthrise Studio have been commissioned by Sir Lewis Hamilton’s Extreme E team X44 Vida Carbon Racing to produce six films promoting sustainable motor transport.

The documentaries will take place in Kenya, UK, Brazil, Philippines, USA and India, and feature passionate activists who are actively involved in combating the effects of climate change on their communities. They will aim to promote sustainable transportation and a commitment to combatting climate change.

The film will take advantage of the X44 Climate Creator Network, which was developed in partnership with Aurora and Earthrise. The platform connects rising young climate activists with Aurora, which is also Extreme E’s production company, and its existing network of global filmmakers to fund & showcase up-and-coming young filmmakers and content creators telling stories of sustainability. Over the last 12 months Aurora has worked with Earthrise Studios to pair each climate activist with a local creator or filmmaker to capture and portray their experiences authentically.

X44_Sizzle_Subs from Editor on Vimeo.

Sir Lewis Hamilton’s YouTube channel, X44 Vida Carbon Racing and Earthrise Studios social platforms are being used to showcase the films.

Hamilton commented: “To really understand how the world works, you have to see it through different eyes. I travel all over and I know there is nothing more powerful than letting people tell their own stories. Uplifting diverse, creative voices is a huge passion of mine. So, I’m proud for my Extreme E team X44 to pair videographers with six climate activists from six different countries to share their inspirational stories of how movement is impacting their lives and communities.”

Lawrence Duffy, managing director of Aurora, added: “We’re proud to support this initiative from Lewis and the X44 Vida Carbon Racing Extreme E Team. Climate change has dominated the news agenda this Summer, and we have a responsibility to play forward, help protect environments where sport is played and communities benefit. These films are part of that wider story. There are many more to tell.”

Jack Harries, Earthrise co-founder, said: “We’re proud to contribute to this initiative and raise awareness about sustainable transportation. We’re pleased to have utilised Earthrise’s expertise and network, working with X44 and Aurora to effectively share authentic stories through these talented activists and creatives. We hope this project continues to drive the conversation on this crucial topic.”