Sky Sports Football has recommissioned YouTube docuseries Scenes for a second run, Broadcast Sport can reveal.

The After Party Studios production debuted last season, aiming to give different perspectives on the matchday experience, blending first-person storytelling with behind-the-scenes access as well as both traditional and digital media talent at Premier League matchdays. It also includes one-off guests from the worlds of sport, music and film.

For the 2024/25 season, Specs Gonzalez and Morf will again host the series, which will launch on 21 August and be available through the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel. The first episode will cover Chelsea and Manchester City’s fixture at Stamford Bridge. After Party Studios, which was founded by YouTuber Callux, is aiming to build on the first series with refreshed formats and more challenge-based content.

After Party Studios’ managing director, Joshua Barnett, said: “Scenes is fast becoming the go-to place for next generation football fans who want a 360 behind the scenes match day experience they can’t find anywhere else. We can’t wait to kick off the new Premier League season with even more up-for-it guests from the worlds of music, digital, film and football, all whilst showcasing Sky Sports’ unbeatable access week on week.”