The system enables editors to work on footage from the track seconds after it’s been captured

Sky Sports F1 and Sky Post Production introduced a system at the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November to enable editors to work on content seconds after it’s been shot.

The workflow provides almost instantaneous access to an editable proxy, making it possible for editors to get to work immediately.

Previously editors had to wait for rushes to be transferred from the F1 track to the TV compound to be ingested, which could take hours.

While the rushes are making their way back, the editor, producer, or anyone from the production team can be working on the proxies.

These are now available anywhere in the world just 30 seconds after the cameras stop rolling.

The editor and producer can view the rushes in Frame IO immediately, while the producer can be making notes and comments on the rushes in Frame IO. The editor can begin editing as the content can be loaded in Premiere Pro via the Frame IO panel.

Following the successful implementation of the workflow, Sky says it’s expecting a similar system to be rolled out on other of its sports productions. It will next be deployed on the Super Bowl.