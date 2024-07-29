The content is aimed at both fans on the ground in Paris and those following the Games at home

Snapchat has released details of the major Olympics Games and Paralympics Games content that’s available through the platform, including broadcasters’ highlights, creator content, and augmented reality experiences.

Broadcasters including NBCUniversal and Warner Brothers Discovery, are making highlights available on Snapchat. And the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and a number of commercial partners have launched a series of AR experiences on Snapchat.

These are powered by Snap’s AR Camera Kit technology through the official app of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as well as on Snapchat.

Featuring Olympic data feeds, IOC archival imagery, and more, the IOC has launched a series of AR Lenses for the event. In celebration of the 100 year anniversary of the last time the Olympics took place in Paris, fans on the ground can see the city around them transform to 1924 Paris, while fans globally can use the Lens to transport back to 1924 Yves-du-Manoir stadium.

The IOC has also added a AR interaction to the official poster of the Games, which comes to life when scanned and is also available to fans globally via the official app of the Games and on the IOC’s official Snapchat profile.

Meanwhile, Arcadia, Snapchat’s AR Studio, has partnered with NBCUniversal to bring a suite of AR experiences to Snapchat, offering personalised recommendations complete with real-time stats, and introducing them to Team USA athletes and their Bitmojis, including Team USA Paralympians.

Creators including LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne, reality star Harry Jowsey, professional streamer Kai Cenat, musical artist Enisa, and professional gamer Duke Dennis will cover events including Team USA Basketball, Gymnastics, Track & Field, Swimming, Equestrian, and more, as part of NBCUniversal’s Paris Creator Collective.