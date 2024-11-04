Pro League Network used Sportel to promote a range of super-niche sports it owns, produces, monetises and distributes.

The sports – which include Slap Fighting, Car-Jitsu (jujitsu in a car) and Tyre Wrestling – are produced in Pro League Network’s own studio and distributed to betting shops and to sports broadcasters.

The scale of the productions is impressive, with Car-Jitsu being shot with six cameras, and on-screen graphics and three commentators.

Pro League Network and NBA icon Kevin Garnett have also just launched a FIBA-endorsed 3x3 league called str33t. The league, which was announced during Sportel, debuted at Echo Park, Los Angeles with on 2 November and continues with the str33t LA Run on 16 November.

The league will revitalise public courts around the USA with high-profile streetball runs. The court in Echo Park was designed by the LA artist Mario ‘Resoe’ Herrera.

Mike Salvaris, co-founder of Pro League Network told Broadcast Sport: “We started two and a half years ago, and are currently making 15 to 20 hours of live content a month, which gets 10m impressions a week. We have 14 different sports brands now, with the majority of content coming from six of our brands. The sports have been built as wagering projects have received 35 state approvals in the US for sports betting.

“We’ve also licensed our sports to FAST channels, as well as broadcasters including ESPN and Channel 4’s YouTube channel. The brands skew towards a Gen Z male audience and have to be entertaining to watch even if you’re not betting on the outcome.”