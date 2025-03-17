Formula E and Special Olympics have renewed their partnerships with Story10, the global sports video production and distribution agency.

Formula E’s renewed agreement will see Story10 continue to distribute all race Video News Release highlights content throughout the season, alongside premium shoulder content, driver interviews and behind-the-scenes features.

This content will be shared across Story10’s global network of 700+ broadcast channels and 8,500+ digital sites.

As the championship continues to grow, Story10 says it will play a vital role in bringing the season’s defining moments to fans everywhere, while equipping Formula E with data-driven insights to maximise its media impact.

Jonathan Salt, VP, media and business affairs at Formula E said: “Formula E is committed to delivering thrilling electric racing to fans around the world while driving forward the conversation around sustainability in sport. Our renewed partnership with Story10 ensures that our race action and behind-the-scenes stories reach a truly global audience, engaging existing fans and attracting new ones to our unique championship.”

Meanwhile, Special Olympics Europe Eurasia (SOEE)’s renewed partnership with Story10 is centred on enhancing the international reach and visibility of the Special Olympics World Winter Games Turin 2025.

This collaboration builds on the success of the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023, where Story10’s distribution network helped bring the event to new audiences across Europe Eurasia, and beyond.

The Special Olympics World Winter Games Turin 2025 has just finished, bringing together 1,500 athletes and Unified partners from 100 nations, competing across eight winter sports: alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, DanceSport, figure skating, floorball, short track speed skating, snowboarding, and snowshoeing.

Through this partnership, Story10 helped ensure the inspiring performances of the Special Olympics athletes reached a global audience via major broadcasters, digital sites, and news outlets.

David Evangelista, Special Olympics Europe Eurasia president and managing director, said: “Story10 has proven to be an exceptional partner in amplifying the voices and dreams of our athletes. The impact of their distribution has been extraordinary, ensuring that so many around the world could witness the power of inclusion through sport.”