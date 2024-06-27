Sunset+Vine produced the Twickenham rugby double header featuring South Africa’s 41-13 victory over Wales and Barbarians’ 45-32 defeat of Fiji on 19-20 June.

The production company was appointed host broadcaster by TEG Rugby Live to produce the world feed, and it also had an additional production contract with S4C, to provide a dedicated Welsh feed for S4C viewers. It partnered with EMG for OB facilities and AE Live for graphics.

Martin Gillingham, Jamie Roberts, Nick Heath and Tom May were on the world feed commentary, while Gareth Charles and Gwyn Jones commentated for S4C. Sarra Elgan presented the S4C coverage, with Sioned Harries, Nicky Robinson and Mike Phillips providing analysis.

Titus Hill, executive producer at Sunset+Vine, commented: “Rugby is very close to our hearts at Sunset+Vine, so we’re delighted that we hosted these two fantastic matches. It really was a spectacular day of rugby.”

Cerith Williams, head of Sunset+Vine Wales, added: “Following our relationship in the Autumn Nations Series over the last few years, S+V Cymru were delighted to have delivered international rugby to S4C once more – and adding a world class presentation and commentary line up to a world class Host Broadcast feed.”