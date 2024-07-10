The 45-minute film tells the story of British champion swimmer Kara Hanlon and her quest to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics

Sunset+Vine has been commissioned by BBC ALBA to create the documentary, Kara Hanlon: Dare to Dream.

Hanlon grew up in Stornoway, and trained in a pool that was a quarter of the size of an Olympic Pool. She become the British Champion, Scottish record holder, and the first Western Isles swimmer to compete at The Commonwealth Games.

Kara Hanlon: Dare to Dream goes back to the beginning, with Hanlon recalling growing up in Stornoway, on the Isle of Lewis, and her parents explaining how her talent was apparent from a young age.

Her father David said: “If anyone wants to do something, you just need to love it, put in the hard work, and you just never know what might happen. If Kara can do it, why not anyone else?”

The film also covers how a chance encounter with prominent swim coach, DR Morrison, started a then 14-year-old Kara on her journey to success.

Kara Hanlon: Dare to Dream follows Hanlon as she trains and competes in the weeks leading up to the Olympic qualifiers.

Grant Philips, executive producer for Sunset+Vine Scotland, said: “Filming Kara for this documentary, and following her journey through the Olympic Qualifiers was a privilege. Her story is inspiring, and the viewers will be completely drawn in by her determination and commitment. This programme proves that with patience, passion & resolve, you can achieve great things.”

Jack Harrison, producer/director, added: “It has been an honour to create this film and travel with Kara on her journey from the Western Isles to London. This film will transport BBC ALBA viewers to the poolside giving a unique perspective into the world of elite swimming. Most importantly, it will inspire young swimmers across Scotland to take the next step in their own swimming stories.”

Fiona MacKenzie, BBC ALBA commissioning editor, said: “It is a fantastic opportunity to partner with Sunset+Vine to share the story of one of Scotland’s most decorated athletes.

“The documentary perfectly captures the highs and lows of Kara’s competitive swimming career as she candidly opens up about chasing her dreams. Viewers will also get an insight into Kara’s childhood growing up on the Isle of Lewis where she trained in a 12.5 metre pool. This documentary shows us just what it takes to become a professional athlete, and we cannot wait for our audience to find out more about Kara’s remarkable story.”

The film will air on Wednesday 24 July on BBC ALBA and BBC iPlayer.