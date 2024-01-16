It’s the eighth year the production giant has produced the event, which this year includes live graphics analysis on Piero

Sunset+Vine is producing BBC’s World Indoor Bowls Championships coverage for the eighth year in succession.

The Sunset+Vine Scotland team will produce more than 50 hours of coverage on BBC1 and BBC2, Red Button and iPlayer across four world championship events.

The championships take place at the Potters Resort in Hopton-on-Sea this week (15 January to 21 January) and includes Pairs, Mixed Pairs, Under 25s, Women’s Singles and The Open Singles, with finals taking place today (Tuesday 16 January) [Mixed Pairs], Thursday [Ladies Singles Final], Saturday [Under 25s] and Sunday [Open Singles Final].

The Sunset+Vine coverage incorporates features with key players taking part in this week’s finals. The production team spent time with Jamie Walker, reigning Open Singles Champion, and will check in behind the scenes each day with other competitors taking part in the 2024 championships.

Coverage is being presented by Rishi Persad with expert analysis from David Corkhill and Sian Honor.

Live sports graphics analysis package Piero, typically seen in the BBC’s football coverage, is being used to analyse the plays and illustrate key moves.

Grant Philips, head of Sunset+Vine Scotland, said: “Production of the World Indoor Bowls Championship for the BBC holds a special place in the hearts of our Sunset+Vine Scotland team. We combine our respect for the traditions of the game and the venue with a passion to bring innovations developed across many of our other sports to our coverage.”

Matthew Griffiths, executive producer, BBC Sport, added: “It’s great to have Rishi and the Sunset+Vine team looking after our continued coverage of the World Indoor Bowls Championship. The knowledge and experience the team brings gives us confidence that the coverage is in great hands and bowls fans will continue to be informed and entertained by the extensive coverage on all our BBC Sport platforms across TV and online.”