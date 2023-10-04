Sunset+Vine has been chosen as the production partner for 14 of Channel 5’s Cricket World Cup highlights shows.

Channel 5 has partnered with Sky Sports to provide free-to-air highlights from every day of the tournament, with 48 programmes in total. Sunset+Vine’s 14 will include all of England’s nine group games, as well as the semi-finals and final, and host India’s preliminary matches against Australia and Pakistan. All of these shows will air at 7pm.

The tournament begins 5 October with a replay of the 2019 final between England and New Zealand, and it runs until 19 November - when the final will be played in the largest sports stadium in the world, the 132,000 capacity Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Sunset+Vine has been the producer of cricket coverage for Channel 5 and Channel 4 since 1999 and has also been the host broadcast partner outside of India for the International Cricket Council since 2015. Disney Star is the ICC’s host broadcaster in India.

Federico Ruiz, commissioning editor, Channel 5 and Paramount+, said: “Fasten your seatbelts and get ready for one of the most hotly anticipated sporting events this Autumn. With England going into battle to retain their title, our World Cup coverage will have fans across the country on the edge of their seats so clear your diary and tune in.”