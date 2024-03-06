It’s the 15th year the production company has covered Crufts for The Kennel Club

Sunset+Vine is producing content for this year’s Crufts competition. It’s the 15th year the production company has covered Crufts for The Kennel Club.

The Sunset+Vine team is producing 15 hours of live coverage for Channel 4 and More4, across four days, as well as providing cut-down content for The Kennel Club’s YouTube channel.

It has a dedicated team providing a bespoke social media service, creating content and managing the social channels across all Kennel Club platforms.

EMG is providing technical elements for Sunset+Vine’s coverage.

Channel 4 has commissioned two additional highlights shows from Sunset+Vine for this year’s Crufts competition, that will take a look back at two of last year’s most popular events – Crufts Revisited 2023: Flyball, and Crufts Revisited 2023: Best in Show. These will air on Saturday 9 March and Sunday 10 March.

Claire Balding will return as main presenter alongside Sophie Morgan and Radzi Chinyanganya. The commentary team will be made up of Alison Mitchell, Laura Crombie, Frank Kane, Jim Rosenthal and Graham Partridge, and Ashleigh Butler will join the Agility commentary team.

Stephen Booth, executive producer for Crufts, Sunset+Vine, said: “Sunset+Vine is delighted to have had such a long association with Crufts, and look forward to another four days of bringing viewers all the sights and sounds of a very special event.”

Helena Sykes, executive producer for Crufts Revisited, Sunset+Vine, added: “It’s fantastic to be commissioned to deliver this new programming to Channel 4, adding further to Sunset+Vine’s substantial Crufts content portfolio.”