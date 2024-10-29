Sunset+Vine will produce digital content for the inaugural ISU Short Track World Tour.

The six-event speed skating competition launched on 25 October in Montreal, Canada, with further events to take place in Milan, Italy; Tilburg, Netherlands; Beijing, China; and Seoul, South Korea.

Sunset+Vine will deliver short form content across social channels to compliment the live action, going behind-the-scenes to showcase athletes and aiming to attract new viewers to the sport.

In addition, the production company will remotely manage the streaming of each live event across North America, Asia and Europe, and provide clips and digital highlights. It will also work with the ISU across its other events, delivering livestreaming content and YouTube channel management for its figure skating and speed skating competitions.

Earlier this year, the ISU announced plans to modernise its production and distribution, with remote production and automated highlights among the innovations being considered. It also plans to launch an OTT service, although is continuing to stream through YouTube for at least this season.

Raj Mannick, head of digital at Sunset+Vine, commented: “Short track speed skating is a pulsating spectacle and has rightly built a loyal global following, with the adrenaline filled athletes at the centre.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the ISU ahead of the inaugural ISU Short Track World Tour. Through a combination of our onsite content team and remote production hub, our goal is to tell the very best stories on and off the ice, showcasing the personalities that make the sport, and helping to attract new audiences and bring them closer to the sport.”

Jiao Li, chief of commercial and marketing at the ISU, added: “Sunset+Vine represents an exciting step forward in how we connect with our global audience. By producing innovative, engaging content and offering unique behind-the-scenes insights, we’re able to bring our fans closer to the skaters and the sport they love. We look forward to seeing the impact this appointment will have, both in expanding the reach of short track and introducing new fans to the energy and excitement of skating.”