The short-film sees Haaland encounter characters from the game before being transported into the animated world of Clash of Clans

Mobile games developer Supercell has released a movie-style trailer for its Clash of Clans game, featuring Erling Haaland.

The campaign, created by New York advertising agency David with VFX from Axis Studios, marks Clash of Clan’s first in-game celebrity collaboration.

It brings together Axis’ animation and VFX divisions to reimagine Haaland in the Clash universe

Debuting yesterday (30 April) on YouTube, and having received more than 3 million views so far, Haaland for the Win! Clash of Clans x Erling Haaland is the opening of a major campaign featuring Haaland.

Supercell and creative agency David devised the campaign, and Axis Studios led the creative production, bringing together sports specialists Founder Creative and Sports on Screen with the company’s animation and visual effects teams.

It was crucial to ensure Haaland’s 3D likeness blended seamlessly into the distinctive style of the Clash universe.

Axis director Olly Reid explained: “Supercell trusts us to go the extra mile with story, idea generation and creating epic visuals. David had a fantastic overarching campaign idea and a truly fun script for Haaland, and we came in early to help enhance what was already there. It’s been a genuinely smooth and enjoyable, creative collaboration process between all three partners.”

Beyond guiding the cinematic, from storyboarding to the final trailer, Axis VFX division provided VFX supervision and an on-set team who, with DoP Jack Maddison, ensured the integration of the vibrant CG elements with the live-action sequence.

Haaland plays the role of Barbarian King in Clash of Clans after revealing he’s a long-time fan of the game.

It’s the first time a character based on a real person has been added to the game, which has been downloaded over two billion times.

Fans will be able to play as Haaland in Clash of Clans from today (Wednesday 1 May).

Erling Haaland said: “It’s been tough to keep this one quiet, but I’m excited to finally be able to talk about this epic partnership with Clash of Clans. I’ve been a huge fan of the game for a long time and know everything about it, so to appear as an in-game character is really cool.”

Stuart McGaw, Clash of Clans general manager, added: “When we heard Erling Haaland was a fan of our game and that he wanted to partner with us, it was really a dream scenario. Our team did everything we could to bring him, one of the world’s best athletes, into the world of the game so our players could enjoy a truly special moment.”