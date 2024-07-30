The TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) utilised AR, a virtual studio and XR to elevate the studio presentation of the event.

The digital partner of the biggest T20 cricket league in the world, held annually in India, is JioCinema, which has a purpose-built seven studio facility made up of five green screen studios and two studios equipped with LED walls.

To create the AR features for the IPL coverage, JioCinema purchased 36 Pixotope engines which they used for virtual production, virtual studios and set extensions.

It imported Unreal projects and used Pixotope’s products in the green screen studios and in the LED wall studios, to enhance the virtual sets for the live broadcasts.

The pre-production setup involved the design and creation of virtual sets and AR graphics and calibrating and configuring chroma keying. Then the live production Integration involved setting up cameras and ensuring proper chroma key, using an in-house control application for real-time adjustments. This enabled the streaming of the event to include the real-time graphics overlays and augmented reality elements applied during the live shows.

Viacom18 Sports head - content, production and digital, Siddharth Sharma, said: “We partnered with Pixotope solutions for the TATA IPL 2024 to enhance the viewer experience with real-time graphics and augmented reality. It enabled us to deliver a one-of-a-kind lean-in experience to viewers for TATA IPL 2024 and we will be partnering with them for an upcoming major global sporting production this month.”

Pixotope sales director – SAARC, Saahil Setia, added: “The incorporation of this partnership with immersive graphics, interactive AR and photorealistic visuals has been pivotal in achieving a remarkable viewer experience for TATA IPL 2024 on JioCinema’s streaming platform.”