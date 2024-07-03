Through the agreement, archival match footage from the Australian Open will be availble to content buyers in North America

Veritone has announced a content licensing agreement with Tennis Australia, the governing body of tennis in Australia and host of the Australian Open.

The agreement enables Veritone to license archive match footage from the Australian Open to content buyers in North America.

Veritone’s customer base is in advertising, documentary, editorial, arts and entertainment who will now be able to curate, source and license tennis media through the Veritone platform.

John Garcia, head of media business development at Tennis Australia, said: “We are excited to partner with Veritone to help drive the value of our archival media licensing business in North America. We trust Veritone’s deep heritage in managing Grand Slam tennis rights and are excited to enable licensees in North America with greater access to the Australian Open archive.”

Craig Caruso, vice president, sports media and commercial partnerships at Veritone, added: “Veritone is now home to archival Grand Slam media licensing, having signed Tennis Australia and Australian Open to our licensing roster, in addition to our long-standing relationships with the United States Tennis Association and the US Open, Fédération Française de Tennis and the French Open. We look forward to bringing iconic moments from the Australian Open to our extensive buyer network.”