The Broadcast Sport Summit is now sold out and a waiting list has been set up for those wanting to be considered should further tickets become available.

The Broadcast Sport Summit is an exclusive one-day festival showcasing the best in sports production, sports broadcasting, and sports content, bringing together global sports industry and sports tech leaders in a series of compelling discussions.

The event is being held at Lord’s Cricket Grounds with two streams of speaker sessions, case studies and sports leader fireside chats.

The Broadcast Sport Summit programme is packed full of high-level discussions and unique insights into the business of sports media.

Topics include: A series of fireside chats with global sports leaders

What brands look for in commercial partners

How to reach a global audience for your sport

How sports broadcasters are adapting to changing viewing habits

The Power of Women’s Sport

How emerging tech is enhancing fan engagement

The gold sponsors for the Broadcast Sport Summit are Appear, base and Telestream. Silver sponsors are Dock10, Verso Live and We Are Family. Bronze sponsors are LTN and Signiant. The lanyard sponsor is Signiant.

You can join the waiting list here.