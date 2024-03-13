Production agency The Tenth Man has launched a UK office in Farringdon, London.

Founded by former Paddy Power advertising director Ken Robertson in Dublin in 2018, the company works on campaigns with the likes of Guinness, Red Bull, Jameson, Fanatics, and more. It topped over £10 million in revenue in 2023.

The London office will be led by managing director Gethin Evans, who joined the company last month. Evans was at Paddy Power at the same time as Robertson, leaving in 2017 to work at Virgin Bet as head of marketing and most recently at Spotlight Sports Group across marketing and strategy.

Robertson commented: “I originally created The Tenth Man to be the partner I always wanted to work with during my 20 years as a marketing professional. By quickly becoming one of the fastest-growing, independent creative agencies, we’ve showcased a genuine appetite for a more agile model that seamlessly crafts creativity with culture to drive measurable commercial success for our clients.

“Our roster of international success stories, including industry giants such as Guinness, Red Bull, Jameson, Fanatics, AIG, and Superbet accounted for more than 50% of our £10 million revenue in 2023. The timing feels perfect to put boots on the ground in London, enabling us to better serve our existing clients’ needs while tapping into demand from new partners.”

Evans added: “This is an incredibly exciting opportunity for me and for the team in what is clearly a special business. We’ve been making both clients and consumers’ jaws drop since 2018 with a unique proposition: connected commercial creativity.

“We’re here to make the spikes spikier – show me a business that doesn’t want that.”