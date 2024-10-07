It’s pitched at major sporting events, live events, entertainment and news coverage in the region

Timeline Television has launched a flypack and dry hire service in the Middle East to support growing broadcast needs in the region.

The service is pitched at major sporting events, live events, entertainment and news coverage.

Facilities including a “state-of-the-art” flypack and a range of dry hire equipment including broadcast cameras, lenses, EVS, fibre and grip equipment.

The flypack is a portable production system that brings a traditional studio environment to any location. Timeline’s flypack is equipped with 4K Ultra HD technology, a Ross Ultrix hybrid matrix, Grass Valley cameras, Karrera vision mixer, and a Calrec Brio 36 audio console with RTS intercom.

5km of fibre cabling is available to cover projects from small events to large-scale international broadcasts.

Dan McDonnell, CEO of Timeline Television, said: “Expanding our presence in the Middle East with dedicated facilities including our world class flypack solution is an exciting milestone for Timeline Television. We are committed to delivering premium broadcast services and equipment to the region, enabling our clients to produce and deliver exceptional content effortlessly. With these versatile capabilities now based in the Middle East, we can respond quickly to the growing demand for high-end production capabilities in the region.”