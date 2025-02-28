TKO has acquired IMG, On Location, and Professional Bull Riders from its own majority owner, Endeavor

TKO Group Holdings has completed its acquisition of IMG, On Location, and Professional Bull Riders from Endeavor Group Holdings.

IMG is a leading global sports marketing agency servicing more than 200 rightsholders – including The R&A (The British Open), the All England Lawn Tennis Club (Wimbledon), and Major League Soccer (MLS) – across media rights, production, brand partnerships, digital content, and event management.

On Location is a provider of premium hospitality and live experiences for more than 1,200 sporting events, including all premier NFL events, FIFA World Cup 26, and the Milano Cortina 2026 and Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Professional Bull Riders is the world’s premier bull riding organisation, promoting more than 200 global events annually.

TKO owns sports properties including UFC and WWE. It is majority owned by Endeavor Group Holdings, from which it has just acquired IMG, On Location and Professional Bull Riders.

TKO’s acquisition of IMG does not include businesses associated with the IMG brand in licensing, models, and tennis and golf representation. It also excludes IMG’s full events portfolio, which remain part of Endeavor.

The transaction sees Asia-based digital agency Mailman (acquired by Endeavor in 2021) become part of IMG, bolstering the agency’s digital capabilities and resources to offer round-the-clock digital services across five continents.

IMG’s joint venture with Euroleague Basketball, which was recently renewed through the 2035-36 season, is also included in the transaction.

Adam Kelly, who was previously president of IMG’s media business, is now president of IMG.

Mark Shapiro, president and COO of TKO, said: “These industry-leading businesses will strengthen our portfolio of world-class IP and capabilities, helping us further capitalise on the momentum of the growing sports and entertainment ecosystem. By enhancing our expertise in sports rights, production, and premium events and experiences, we are better positioned to power the growth of UFC, WWE, and our extraordinary roster of partners.”