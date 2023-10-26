TNT Sports has released a five-minute documentary – From Rags to Riches – on YouTube, ahead of the Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou fight on Saturday.

The clash will be aired on TNT Sports Box Office, with the short film focusing on the meteoric rise of Ngannou.

From working in the sand mines in Batié, Cameroon to the top of the combat sports world, Ngannou has been on a remarkable journey to superstardom.

Fury v Ngannou will be live from Riyadh Season, Saudi Arabia on TNT Sports Box Office on Saturday (28 October) from 6pm.