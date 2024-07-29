The production explores why some of the best breaks in the world might not be around for much longer

Surf star Carissa Moore has signed a development deal with WaterBear Studios and production companies Portal A and String Light Group to create a series that explores why some of the best breaks in the world might not be around for much longer.

The five-time World Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist will travel the world to explore how our actions impact the world of nature and sport.

The series includes the unexpected waves in the coldest parts of the planet, with Moore looking at why these waves exist, why they are going away, and what we can do about it.

The eight-part series is part travel and adventure, part science and culture, says WaterBear Studios.

Moore is an advocate for coastal and ocean stewardship, using surfing as a platform to inspire and ignite the next generation of surfers.

She is currently competing in her second Olympics.

Moore said: “As I’m looking forward to the next chapter in my own professional career, I can’t help but see parallels of change in our planet, and specifically the ocean. The time really is now to tell this story, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of this amazing project, and to collaborate with WaterBear to raise awareness about the impact of climate change on our planet’s invaluable resources,””

The series will go into production after the close of Moore’s final Olympic Games, in partnership with WaterBear Studios, Portal A and String Light Group.

It will be executive produced and directed by a team of action sport, entertainment and impact development producers and creators, including Justin Jung, Brad Simpson, Megan G Wells, Oliver Allgrove and Jacob Motz.

Sam Sutaria, CEO of WaterBear, said: “This co-development deal is a game changing moment for WaterBear as we accelerate our push into multi-format production. We are a new type of story Studio; we develop a variety of formats that link entertainment with impact. Our focus is to give audiences across the world more opportunities to become engaged in action—across everything from documentary and unscripted, to scripted and narrative.

”Partnering with award-winning talent like Carissa, Portal A and String Light Group to develop this series, we will create a tentpole format that puts impact at the heart of an adventure at the intersection of sport, travel and action.”