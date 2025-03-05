The series tells the stories of local businesses, and provides them with exposure across the club’s social media channels.

West Ham United and Lyca Mobile have launched a content series called ‘Hotspots’, which will see West Ham players taken to the heart of London’s diverse cultures to explore a mixture of football, food, and community.

The aim of Hotspots is to showcase the global identity of the club within the local community, with Lyca Mobile aiming to get across its values of connection, culture, and local community.

The series tells the stories of local businesses and earns them exposure across the club’s social media channels.

The first Hotspot episode saw players Crysencio Summerville and Aaron Wan-Bissaka headed to Barge East in Hackney Wick, near West Ham’s London Stadium home.

During the episode the players met executive chef Gavin Gordon, who’s a West Ham United fan local to Stratford and semi-finalist in MasterChef Professionals.

The first episode of the series is available to view on West Ham United’s social channels, with further episodes to follow in the coming months, featuring more players and hidden culinary hotspots.

Frank Wiemann, group CMO Lyca Group said: “At Lyca Mobile, we are proud to continue our long-standing partnership with West Ham United through the launch of ‘Hotspots.’ This series is a celebration of connections, community and values that are at the heart of both our brand and the Club. By showcasing the diverse culinary gems of London, we’re highlighting the local businesses that make our community unique, while giving West Ham United fans an exciting new way to engage with the players and the rich diversity surrounding us.”