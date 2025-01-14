The 30s spot unveils the acting skills of Mohamed Kudus, Edson Alvarez, Guido Rodriguez, Michail Antonio, Katrina Gorry, Camila Saez and Manuela Pavi

West Ham United and Intuit QuickBooks have teamed up to launch a campaign that “brings the passion for football into the heart of east London’s business community”.

The campaign showcases West Ham United men’s and women’s stars stepping off the pitch to support local businesses, whilst focusing on self-assessment tools for UK businesses.

Highlights from the campaign include attacker Mohamed Kudus in the kitchen of an Italian restaurant, Mexico captain Edson Alvarez under the bonnet at an Essex car mechanics, women’s team star Katrina Gorry preparing fish for sale at a local fishmongers and defensive stalwart Camila Saez hammering away at a east London builders merchants.

With the 31 January self-assessment deadline approaching, the collaboration aims to empower small business owners to take control of their finances and prepare for tax season with ease.

West Ham says the campaign is aimed at showcasing and celebrating the resilience and hard work of East London’s small businesses.

The “Meet The Hammers” campaign will feature prominently across the club’s digital platforms.