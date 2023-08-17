Whisper has been named as the host broadcaster for Aleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois by K2 Promotions.

The Brit is taking on Usyk in Wroclaw, Poland on 26 August, and Whisper will produce the world feed with a team led by executive producer John Curtis, who has worked in boxing for the last 15 years on headline pay-per-view events, and Sarah Warnock as production executive. It will also work with a wide range of Ukrainian technical partners to deliver the event.

Broadcasters that will receive Whisper’s content include TNT Sports Box Office in the UK, ESPN+ in US, and Megogo in Ukraine and Poland.

Whisper also produced Usyk’s last fight, his second victory over Anthony Joshua, and is production partner for Channel 5’s live free-to-air fight nights in conjunction with Wasserman Boxing, and also produces Bellator.

Curtis said: “Whisper is delighted to once again have been working with Olexander Usyk, Alexander Krassyuk, and K2 Promotions over the last two months. We are equally delighted to be working with a brilliant Ukrainian technical team, to put on what is going to be a really special and important event for boxing and one in which a win for Usyk will put him back at the top of the pound-for-pound rankings and on the path to an undisputed clash with Tyson Fury.”