The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) has launched an original game called Race to Wimbledon on Fortnite.

The game launch is part of an array of digital experiences released today, including new features on AELTC’s Roblox experience WimbleWorld (pictured below); a new gamified tennis app Wimbledon Smash; and a collaboration with mobile game, Tennis Clash.

Players of Race to Wimbledon run, drive, parkour and fly past London landmarks, including Big Ben and the London Eye, through Wimbledon village and past Andy Murray’s golden letterbox, navigating around larger-than-life obstacles such as giant strawberries and tennis rackets, to make it to Wimbledon’s Centre Court in the fastest time.

As well as on all the usual devices, Race to Wimbledon will be available to play on-site throughout The Championships at the American Express Fan Experience in the Southern Village.

Players will be challenged to beat Andy Murray’s team and post their time to social media.

Chris Clements, digital products lead at the All England Club, said: “The magic of Wimbledon has reached many generations of fans in every corner of the world. With changes in the way people consume content and interact with sports events, it is important that we find new ways to reach them and convey what makes Wimbledon so special. We believe this range of initiatives, including Race to Wimbledon, will help us achieve this ambition.”

Usama Al-Qassab, marketing and commercial director at the All England Club, added: “The scale of Fortnite and Roblox with more than 200 million players each, and the enjoyment these players experience through digital initiatives like Race to Wimbledon and WimbleWorld, will help Wimbledon reach new audiences in even more immersive ways than ever before.”